Temperatures Rise Nationwide; 61 Locations Hit by Midsummer-Level Heat as Central Tokyo Records 28.9 C
18:05 JST, June 5, 2025
Temperatures rose nationwide on Thursday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temperature reached more than 30 C in 61 locations across East and West Japan as of 3 p.m.
By early afternoon, temperatures in many places had hit levels comparable to those reached in the middle of summer, including 32.2 C in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, and 32.1 C in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture. Some locations in Tochigi, Kagoshima, Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures also topped 30 C.
Temperatures in Tokyo also rose sharply. Chiyoda Ward in the heart of Tokyo recorded 28.9 C.
