Japanese Mother of Abductee Frustrated by Lack of Resolution to Issue; No Abductees Have Returned to Japan from North Korea Since 2002
14:32 JST, June 4, 2025
KAWASAKI — The mother of a Japanese woman abducted by North Korea said she is saddened by the absence of her husband and frustrated at “not being able to resolve the situation.”
Sakie Yokota, 89, spoke at a press conference in Kawasaki, where she lives, on Tuesday, two days before the fifth anniversary of her husband Shigeru’s death. Their daughter Megumi was kidnapped when she was 13.
Shigeru became the first representative of the Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea, which was formed in 1997. Shigeru traveled across the country, making appeals to resolve the issue. However, he was never able to reunite with his daughter.
On Tuesday, Yokota recalled how her husband always ate the food she prepared and told her how delicious it was.
“[Shigeru] talked to me about everything,” she said. “He was a very kind person.”
Regarding the abductees, five returned to Japan in October 2002, but since then, not a single person has been returned.
Yokota said she talks to Shigeru’s photo, which she keeps in the living room, every day. She tells him, “It has been so long and there has been no change.”
Akihiro Arimoto, the father of another abductee Keiko Arimoto, who was abducted when she was 23, died in February at 96, leaving Yokota as the only member of abductees’ parents’ generation still alive.
“I don’t know if I will ever be able to see [Megumi] again either,” Yokota said. “I hope the government will work on the issue more seriously.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Pavilion Security Guard Headset Goes Viral on Social Media; Fans Delight at Similarity to Dragon Ball “Scouter”
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Yoshimura Asks Japan Expo Association to Consider Keeping Restaurants, Shops Open until Just before 10 P.M.
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket