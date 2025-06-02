Japanese Summer Tradition of Cormorant Fishing Starts at Kiso River, Aichi Pref.; 18,000 Spectators Expected for Season
14:28 JST, June 2, 2025
INUYAMA, Aichi—The summer tradition of ukai, or cormorant fishing, which has a 1,300-year history, started on the Kiso River in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday.
Ukai is conducted day and night on the Kiso River, which runs between Aichi and Gifu prefectures. From the river, visitors can gaze up at national treasure Inuyama Castle and enjoy the view of cormorants catching sweetfish and splashing in the water.
“I hope the visitors feel the wonder of nature,” said Kotomi Inayama, an ukai master who handled the cormorants at the opening ceremony.
About 18,000 people are expected to view the cormorant fishing by Oct. 15, the end of the season.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Yoshimura Asks Japan Expo Association to Consider Keeping Restaurants, Shops Open until Just before 10 P.M.
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Pavilion Security Guard Headset Goes Viral on Social Media; Fans Delight at Similarity to Dragon Ball “Scouter”
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket
-
Consumption Tax Exemption to Be Nixed for Low-Cost Imported Items; Measure Eyed with Chinese E-Commerce Sites in Mind