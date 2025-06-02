Japanese Summer Tradition of Cormorant Fishing Starts at Kiso River, Aichi Pref.; 18,000 Spectators Expected for Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An ukai master handles cormorants on the Kiso River in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday, with Inuyama Castle in the background.

INUYAMA, Aichi—The summer tradition of ukai, or cormorant fishing, which has a 1,300-year history, started on the Kiso River in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday.

Ukai is conducted day and night on the Kiso River, which runs between Aichi and Gifu prefectures. From the river, visitors can gaze up at national treasure Inuyama Castle and enjoy the view of cormorants catching sweetfish and splashing in the water.

“I hope the visitors feel the wonder of nature,” said Kotomi Inayama, an ukai master who handled the cormorants at the opening ceremony.

About 18,000 people are expected to view the cormorant fishing by Oct. 15, the end of the season.