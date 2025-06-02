Final Tour Program Memorializing Japan’s WWII Dead Sets Sail; 11 Day Cruise to Kyushu, Philippines, On-board Memorial Services Planned
14:18 JST, June 2, 2025
The final voyage of a program touring waters that became battlefields in World War II began Sunday.
The large passenger ship Nippon Maru, carrying family members of the war dead, set sail from Kobe Port. The program commemorates the war dead.
The voyage was part of a memorial and goodwill program launched in 1991 by the Nippon Izokukai (Japan War-Bereaved Families Association). Similar voyages were also held in 2011 and 2016. Since many participants are advanced in age, the association decided to end the program this fiscal year, making this the final voyage.
Roughly 220 people — ranging in age from their teens to their 90s —joined from 42 prefectures. Over 11 days, the ship will sail around Kyushu and the waters off the Philippines, stopping at sites that include the locations where the battleships Yamato and Musashi sank. In addition to holding memorial ceremonies on board, the vessel will anchor in the Philippines so participants can interact with local children.
