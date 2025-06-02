Survey: 71% See Late Marriages, Unmarried Individuals as Causes of Low Birthrate; Findings Show Continuing Trend

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A recent public opinion survey by The Yomiuri Shimbun on the low birthrate revealed 71% of respondents cited late marriages and an increasing number of unmarried individuals as the primary causes.

Meanwhile, the nationwide survey, which was conducted via mail in March and April, showed 83% of respondents, including those who selected “agree” or “somewhat agree,” believe it is necessary to secure a stable and sustainable permanent funding source for the government’s measures against the low birthrate.

The survey highlights a growing awareness that a secure environment is essential for people to feel comfortable getting married and raising children.

When asked if the low birthrate is a serious problem for Japan’s future, 94% of respondents answered “agree” or “somewhat agree.”

The findings align with a trend observed in the 2023 survey, wherein 92% expressed the same opinion, suggesting this concern is a widespread public perception.

In a multiple-response question about the perceived causes of the low birthrate, 71% of respondents identified “later marriages” and the “declining rate of marriage” as the main reasons for the decline in birthrate, up from 69% in the 2023 survey.

The second most frequent response was “excessive costs of raising children and education,” at 64%, marking a reversal of positions from the 2023 survey where it stood at 75%.

When asked if economic insecurity issues, such as employment patterns and wage levels among young people, had a large influence on late marriage and non-marriage, 82% responded “agree” or “somewhat agree,” largely outweighing the 17% who disagreed.

When asked whether they would approve of potential increases to taxes and insurance premiums paid by individuals to secure financial resources for measures to address the low birthrate, 72% responded “disagree” or “somewhat disagree,” outnumbering the 27% who expressed approval.

The survey revealed a positive attitude toward securing permanent funding, but there was also negative sentiment regarding an increase in the burden on individuals.

Regarding efforts to support increases to the birthrate, 81% of respondents said they expect measures such as covering childbirth costs with insurance to be “very” or “somewhat” effective.

Separately, when asked if existing support systems provided by the central and local governments are sufficient for families with children, 73% answered “disagree” or “somewhat disagree,” while 25% answered “agree.”

Eighty-four percent of respondents said, in their daily lives and surroundings, they can “strongly feel” or “somewhat feel” the progress of the low birthrate.

Additionally, 82% either “strongly” or “somewhat” believe the outflow of people from rural areas and the concentration of the population in urban areas is a serious problem.

The survey targeted 3,000 eligible voters nationwide and was conducted from March 24 to April 30. Of those, 2,068 individuals responded, resulting in a 69% response rate.