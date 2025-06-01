2025 Osaka Expo: Daily Number of Visitors Exceeds 150,000 for 1st Time
11:26 JST, June 1, 2025&
OSAKA — A record 162,000 people visited the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Saturday, the event organizer announced on Sunday.
According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, a total of 28.2 million visitors are sought during the exhibition period through October. However, to achieve this goal, an average of 150,000 visitors per day is needed. Saturday was the first time that the number of visitors exceeded that daily figure.
Since May 13, one month after the Expo opened, the number of visitors to the Expo has exceeded 100,000 every day.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Yoshimura Asks Japan Expo Association to Consider Keeping Restaurants, Shops Open until Just before 10 P.M.
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Pavilion Security Guard Headset Goes Viral on Social Media; Fans Delight at Similarity to Dragon Ball “Scouter”
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket