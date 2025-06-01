Hot word :

2025 Osaka Expo: Daily Number of Visitors Exceeds 150,000 for 1st Time

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Expo venue in Konohana Ward, Osaka, is crowded with many visitors on Saturday.

11:26 JST, June 1, 2025&

OSAKA — A record 162,000 people visited the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Saturday, the event organizer announced on Sunday.

According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, a total of 28.2 million visitors are sought during the exhibition period through October. However, to achieve this goal, an average of 150,000 visitors per day is needed. Saturday was the first time that the number of visitors exceeded that daily figure.

Since May 13, one month after the Expo opened, the number of visitors to the Expo has exceeded 100,000 every day.

