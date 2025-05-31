Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s AI-Driven Digital Avatar Reappears after 11 Months; More Like Her Real-Life Counterpart
15:15 JST, May 31, 2025
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has posted a video clip featuring her AI-driven digital avatar to video-sharing website YouTube for the first time in 11 months. Before this, the avatar’s most recent appearance on the internet had been during last year’s gubernatorial election campaign.
The avatar, named AI Yuriko, acts as a virtual newscaster and provides viewers with information on the workings of the Tokyo metropolitan government. AI Yuriko’s appearance is modeled after that of the real-life Governor Koike.
The return of AI Yuriko comes just as a Tokyo assembly election is approaching.
When asked her reason for bringing back the avatar at a regular press conference Friday, Koike denied that it was related to the election, saying, “It is for notifying people about metropolitan government business in an easy-to-understand way.”
Videos of AI Yuriko are created by a generative AI program trained on videos, still images and voiceprints of Koike.
A total of 21 video clips in which AI Yuriko explains the metropolitan government’s policies on childcare, digital technology and various other issues were posted to YouTube from June to July last year.
The new video clip was posted on May 28. In the video clip, AI Yuriko says things like, “I’m back,” and “I will tell you thoroughly about the future of Tokyo.”
According to people involved in the creation of AI Yuriko, the AI has been trained on more information about the governor, so its facial expressions and intonation are now closer to hers.
At her Friday press conference, Koike was questioned about new Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi’s measures to deal with rising rice prices. She replied, “I am pleased with the sense of urgency he has brought to the job.”
She also praised Koizumi, who took the post on May 21, for his decision to release government-stockpiled rice under discretionary contracts, saying, “He knows a lot about how to get the public on his side.”
Koike also expressed her willingness to collaborate with Koizumi to combat high rice prices.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Yoshimura Asks Japan Expo Association to Consider Keeping Restaurants, Shops Open until Just before 10 P.M.
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries