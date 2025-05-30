Yomiuri’s Oikawa Appointed Japan National Press Club Chairman; Term Lasts Until May 2027
17:43 JST, May 30, 2025
Shoichi Oikawa, chairman of the board and representative director of The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, was appointed as chairman of the Japan National Press Club on Thursday.
Oikawa, who also serves as senior deputy editor-in-chief of the Yomiuri group and is in charge of international operations, as well as editor-in-chief of The Japan News, was selected at a general meeting and board meeting held on the day. Oikawa, 83, succeeds Hirotomo Maeda, executive editor at The Mainichi Newspapers Co. Oikawa’s term will continue into May 2027.
Tsukasa Arita, managing editor at Kyodo News, was elected to be the club’s deputy chairman, and NHK Senior Director Seiki Hara was reelected as deputy chairman.
Shingo Egi was reappointed as the club’s managing director.
The press club was established in 1969 and is a nonprofit organization whose members include journalists, newspapers, news agencies and broadcasters. The club arranges events such as press conferences by foreign guest speakers and party leader debates when national elections are held.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Yoshimura Asks Japan Expo Association to Consider Keeping Restaurants, Shops Open until Just before 10 P.M.
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket