Chilly Morning in Kanto Region; Daytime Temperature Expected to Reach Just 17 C

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People commute to work in the chilly rain on Friday morning in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

Cold rain fell in the Kanto region on Friday, bringing temperatures back down to early April levels.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temperature in central Tokyo was 13.9 C at around 8:30 a.m. and is expected to rise to only 17 C during the day.

The sudden drop in temperature is due to a low-pressure system with a front passing over the ocean south of Japan.

In front of JR Tokyo Station, people were seen commuting to work wearing light coats and cardigans.