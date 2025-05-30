Hot word :

Chilly Morning in Kanto Region; Daytime Temperature Expected to Reach Just 17 C

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People commute to work in the chilly rain on Friday morning in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:21 JST, May 30, 2025&

Cold rain fell in the Kanto region on Friday, bringing temperatures back down to early April levels.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temperature in central Tokyo was 13.9 C at around 8:30 a.m. and is expected to rise to only 17 C during the day.

The sudden drop in temperature is due to a low-pressure system with a front passing over the ocean south of Japan.

In front of JR Tokyo Station, people were seen commuting to work wearing light coats and cardigans.

