Chilly Morning in Kanto Region; Daytime Temperature Expected to Reach Just 17 C
11:21 JST, May 30, 2025&
Cold rain fell in the Kanto region on Friday, bringing temperatures back down to early April levels.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temperature in central Tokyo was 13.9 C at around 8:30 a.m. and is expected to rise to only 17 C during the day.
The sudden drop in temperature is due to a low-pressure system with a front passing over the ocean south of Japan.
In front of JR Tokyo Station, people were seen commuting to work wearing light coats and cardigans.
