Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

M4.5 Earthquake Hits Gifu Prefecture, Area Northeast of Nagoya; No Tsunami Warning, says JMA


The Japan News

16:10 JST, May 29, 2025

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.5 hit Gifu Prefecture, northeast of Nagoya, at 3:29 p.m. on Thursday. It measured 4 on the seismic intensity scale of 7 in Takayama in Gifu Prefecture and 3 in Hida in the prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said that no tsunami is expected.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING