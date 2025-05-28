Kyoto University to Accept Intl Students from Harvard; Education Ministry Calls on Domestic Institutions to Act
12:59 JST, May 28, 2025
Kyoto University announced on Tuesday its policy to accept international students who are no longer able to study at Harvard University due to the efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to halt its ability to enroll them.
Other universities, including Tohoku University, the Institute of Science Tokyo and the University of Osaka, are also considering the possibility of accepting those students.
On the same day, the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry asked universities nationwide to consider measures to support international students studying in the United States. The Japan Student Services Organization will open a consultation service for such students.
