Marunouchi Line Operation Suspended, Then Resumed Wednesday Morning; Subway Conducted Signal Equipment Inspection
9:52 JST, May 28, 2025
Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line conducted a signal equipment inspection at Akasaka-Mitsuke Station at around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday.
As a result, operation of the line was temporarily suspended between Ginza and Yotsuya-Sanchome stations, but resumed at around 6:10 a.m. after the inspection was completed.
