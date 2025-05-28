Hot word :

Marunouchi Line Operation Suspended, Then Resumed Wednesday Morning; Subway Conducted Signal Equipment Inspection

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Signboard of Tokyo Metro

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:52 JST, May 28, 2025

Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line conducted a signal equipment inspection at Akasaka-Mitsuke Station at around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

As a result, operation of the line was temporarily suspended between Ginza and Yotsuya-Sanchome stations, but resumed at around 6:10 a.m. after the inspection was completed.

