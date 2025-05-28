2025 Expo Osaka: Kimono Sashes Damaged in Noto Reborn as Art; Joint Project Depicts Phoenix, Dragon with Ishikawa Materials
1:00 JST, May 28, 2025
“Horyu,” an art piece created by collecting kimono sashes damaged in the Noto Peninsula Earthquake and Okunoto torrential rains last year, was unveiled in front of the Expo Hall Shining Hat at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Monday.
Standing 3 meters high and 1.8 meters wide, it depicts the wings of a phoenix and the belly of a dragon. Soil and wood from a collapsed house in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, were placed inside to express the artist’s wish to overcome hardship and move toward reconstruction.
The project was a collaborative effort organized in part by stage director Hiroaki Omote, who also directed the kagura performance on the day, and Tsutomu Shinohara, president of a Kanazawa-based non-profit organization, the Japan kimono culture promotion association.
Fifty sashes were used from approximately 5,500 kimonos and sashes donated by quake victims. Omote oversaw design, and Minoru Ishikawa, a Kagawa Prefectural traditional craftsman, sewed the cut sashes.
The exhibit was on display only on Monday. Visitors stopped to take pictures while admiring the craftwork. “The desire that everyone wants to revitalize Noto together pours out of the work,” said Yoshie Benno, 75, from Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says