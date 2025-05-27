8 Injured Near Explosion in Tokyo Construction Site; Explosion Occurred Near Edogawa Ward’s Kasai Station
12:47 JST, May 27, 2025
The police received a call from a resident in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday reporting an explosion and that their home’s windows were broken.
It is believed the explosion occurred at an apartment construction site when an underground gas pipe was accidentally damaged during pile-driving work. Eight people, including workers and residents, sustained minor injuries. The Kasai Police Station of the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the details.
According to the police, one construction vehicle carrying heavy equipment caught fire in the explosion, which also broke the windows of an apartment and a convenience store in the surrounding area.
The explosion site is in a residential area about 300 meters northeast of Kasai Station on the Tokyo Metro Tozai Line.
