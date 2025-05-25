2025 Osaka Expo: Show at Osaka Expo Streams in Performers Live from Taiwan with Aids of NTT’s Next-Gen Network
14:32 JST, May 25, 2025
Performers from a venue at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo and an another venue in Taiwan act together by means of Innovative Optical and Wireless Network, a next-generation communications infrastructure, on Saturday and Sunday.
IOWN is characterized by its ability to transmit large volumes of data at high speed with low latency. It was provided by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. to link the two venues, which are approximately 3,000 kilometers apart.
At the Expo site in Yumesima, Osaka Prefecture, Kabuki actor Shido Nakamura and virtual singer Hatsune Miku performed, while at the Taiwanese site, a traditional performing arts group took to the stage. Lighting effects were integrated, with each screen projecting performers dancing and fighting together despite being far apart, creating a sense of unity in the performance.
This was the first time that an initiative utilizing IOWN was established between Japan and Taiwan. During a rehearsal similar to the real stage, which was open to the press on Saturday, the round-trip communication time was 0.04 seconds.
“The performance, in which the lighting, sound and movements of the performers were perfectly synchronized, is a fruits of technology that only IOWN can deliver.,” Akira Shimada, president of NTT said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says