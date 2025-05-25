All 4 Pandas at Adventure World Theme Park in Wakayama Pref. Set to Be Returned to China on June 28

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Fuhin, left, plays with her mother Rauhin at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, in April 2022.

WAKAYAMA — All four giant pandas at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, will be returned to China on June 28, the park’s operator said Friday.

A farewell ceremony is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on the day prior to the pandas’ departure.

The four pandas, all females, are Rauhin, 24, and her children — Yuihin, 8, Saihin, 6, and Fuhin, 4. Rauhin is the first panda born at Adventure World.

The theme park plans to keep the pandas indoors during a monthlong quarantine period starting on Monday. Visitors can view the pandas inside until the day of the farewell ceremony.