All 4 Pandas at Adventure World Theme Park in Wakayama Pref. Set to Be Returned to China on June 28
13:11 JST, May 25, 2025
WAKAYAMA — All four giant pandas at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, will be returned to China on June 28, the park’s operator said Friday.
A farewell ceremony is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on the day prior to the pandas’ departure.
The four pandas, all females, are Rauhin, 24, and her children — Yuihin, 8, Saihin, 6, and Fuhin, 4. Rauhin is the first panda born at Adventure World.
The theme park plans to keep the pandas indoors during a monthlong quarantine period starting on Monday. Visitors can view the pandas inside until the day of the farewell ceremony.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says