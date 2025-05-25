Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

All 4 Pandas at Adventure World Theme Park in Wakayama Pref. Set to Be Returned to China on June 28

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Fuhin, left, plays with her mother Rauhin at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, in April 2022.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:11 JST, May 25, 2025

WAKAYAMA — All four giant pandas at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, will be returned to China on June 28, the park’s operator said Friday.

A farewell ceremony is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on the day prior to the pandas’ departure.

The four pandas, all females, are Rauhin, 24, and her children — Yuihin, 8, Saihin, 6, and Fuhin, 4. Rauhin is the first panda born at Adventure World.

The theme park plans to keep the pandas indoors during a monthlong quarantine period starting on Monday. Visitors can view the pandas inside until the day of the farewell ceremony.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING