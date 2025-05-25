Hot word :

Illumination Event Held at Japanese Garden in Tokyo; Light, Sound Used to Mimic Tide Around Pond

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:34 JST, May 25, 2025

The Kyu-Shiba-rikyu Gardens in Tokyo’s Minato Ward are illuminated for a special event that runs through Sunday. A digital art installation re-creating the tide with light and sound has been set up around the edge of the 9,000-square-meter Dai-Sensui pond. 

