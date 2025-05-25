Japanese Students at Harvard Worried by U.S. Move; 260 at Harvard Part of 13,500 Japanese Students in U.S.

The Associated Press

A sculler rows down the Charles River near Harvard University on April 15 in Cambridge, Mass.

Japanese students at Harvard University voiced anxiety and anger in response to the attempt by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.

“If I have to discontinue my study here, my all efforts would come to nothing,” said a 20-year-old student from the school of engineering at the University of Tokyo. At Harvard since February, he plans to continue his study for about a year to learn technologies applicable to quantum computer study.

Following the U.S. government announcement of the measure, the topic dominated online chat among fellow students in the same laboratory.

The new measure will also force currently enrolled foreign students to transfer from Harvard to other schools or lose their legal status in the country. “I hope the university will not yield to the administration,” the Japanese student said.





According to a study by the Japan Student Services Organization, a total of 13,517 Japanese went to the United States for study in fiscal 2023, accounting for 15% of all students who went abroad and forming the largest group. Currently, Harvard University hosts a total of 260 Japanese students and researchers.

Moving to other schools?

According to Ryugaku Journal Inc., which assists those wishing to study abroad, when international students lose their enrollment at a college, their status of residence will be revoked. In cases when students themselves are responsible for the decision, such as expulsion due to poor academic performance, they will usually be given a grace period of one to two weeks before leaving the United States. If they manage to complete procedures to transfer to another school within the grace period, their residence status will not be revoked.

However, many U.S. universities will enter their summer break from June. Given that, many international students at Harvard may have no choice but to return home, according to Ryugaku Journal.

“If international students continue to be placed in a situation whereby it remains uncertain when their residence status might be revoked, the United States would no longer be an attractive study destination,” said Prof. Sachihiko Kondo of Osaka University, who formerly chaired the Japan Association for International Student Education. “In that case, Canada, Britain and Australia may become more popular.”

The University of Tokyo decided on Friday to temporarily accept Japanese and other international students who become unable to study at Harvard due to the U.S. administration’s decision.

The school is considering allowing them to attend classes to earn credits that can be recognized after they return to Harvard in the future.

After Russia began its aggression against Ukraine in 2022, the Japanese university accepted Ukrainian students and researchers and has since allowed them to attend classes and use its libraries. The school is considering applying the framework in the case of Harvard University.

“We would like to provide assistance so that motivated and talented students will be able to continue their study,” said the university’s Executive Vice President Kaori Hayashi.