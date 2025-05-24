Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#2025 Expo Osaka

2025 Osaka Expo: Japanese Singer Misia Set to Perform on Japan Day; Other Performances Showcasing Japan Culture Also Scheduled

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Expo Hall Shining Hat

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:47 JST, May 24, 2025

Japanese singer Misia is set to perform at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on July 3 as part of Japan Day, the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry announced Friday.

In addition to Misia, other performances that showcase innovation and traditional Japanese culture, such as one that combines manga with modern dance, are also set to be held.

During the Expo, participating countries and regions hold their “National Day” on a designated day to deepen understanding about their culture.

On Japan’s National Day, a ceremony and official events are scheduled to be held at the Expo Hall Shining Hat at the Expo site in Yumeshima Island, Osaka. Other stage performances are set to include a fusion of gagaku court music and modern music.

To see the Japan Day events, visitors will not only have to purchase a ticket for the Expo, they will also have to enter a lottery between June 3 and 25.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING