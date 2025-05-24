2025 Osaka Expo: Japanese Singer Misia Set to Perform on Japan Day; Other Performances Showcasing Japan Culture Also Scheduled

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Expo Hall Shining Hat

Japanese singer Misia is set to perform at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on July 3 as part of Japan Day, the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry announced Friday.

In addition to Misia, other performances that showcase innovation and traditional Japanese culture, such as one that combines manga with modern dance, are also set to be held.

During the Expo, participating countries and regions hold their “National Day” on a designated day to deepen understanding about their culture.

On Japan’s National Day, a ceremony and official events are scheduled to be held at the Expo Hall Shining Hat at the Expo site in Yumeshima Island, Osaka. Other stage performances are set to include a fusion of gagaku court music and modern music.

To see the Japan Day events, visitors will not only have to purchase a ticket for the Expo, they will also have to enter a lottery between June 3 and 25.