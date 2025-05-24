2025 Osaka Expo: Japanese Singer Misia Set to Perform on Japan Day; Other Performances Showcasing Japan Culture Also Scheduled
13:47 JST, May 24, 2025
Japanese singer Misia is set to perform at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on July 3 as part of Japan Day, the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry announced Friday.
In addition to Misia, other performances that showcase innovation and traditional Japanese culture, such as one that combines manga with modern dance, are also set to be held.
During the Expo, participating countries and regions hold their “National Day” on a designated day to deepen understanding about their culture.
On Japan’s National Day, a ceremony and official events are scheduled to be held at the Expo Hall Shining Hat at the Expo site in Yumeshima Island, Osaka. Other stage performances are set to include a fusion of gagaku court music and modern music.
To see the Japan Day events, visitors will not only have to purchase a ticket for the Expo, they will also have to enter a lottery between June 3 and 25.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says