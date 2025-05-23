Experts Push for Multi-Layered Fact Checks to Combat Online Disinformation; Low Digital Literacy Poses a Special Problem for Improving Japanese People’s Awareness

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The House of Representatives Commission on the Constitution convenes a hearing at the Diet Building in Tokyo on Thursday.

Experts at a House of Representatives panel discussion on false online content recently underscored the importance of strong countermeasures to combat disinformation, such as multi-layered fact-checking.

The lower house’s Commission on the Constitution held a hearing on Thursday regarding countermeasures against false and misleading information online.

Proposed countermeasures included the implementation of multi-layered fact-checking efforts by private organizations and news outlets, along with calls for platform operators to implement particular measures during elections.

Prof. Kazuhiro Taira of J.F. Oberlin University emphasized the important role of private-sector leadership in promoting fact-checking. He stressed that, to increase the capabilities of the organizations that check the facts, it would be vital to have public support that does not undermine their independence and non-partisanship.

Given that overseas mass media often conduct fact-checks, he stated: “We hope the [Japanese] media will proactively take similar measures. This would allow for the creation of multiple layers of scrutiny and quicker action.”

He also called for a system for preferentially displaying the results of fact checks online to make them more widely known.

However, he also voiced concerns that fact-checking by public institutions could potentially infringe upon freedom of expression.

He also pointed out that the national referendum public relations council, which is set to be established in the Diet after a constitutional amendment is proposed, would have difficulty accumulating the necessary know-how to effectively run fact checks.

Prof. Fujio Toriumi of the University of Tokyo emphasized the importance of urging platform operators to implement measures to hinder the spread of false and misleading information, especially during elections and disasters.

He noted that awareness of the attention economy, in which media organs profit from capturing public interest with sensational content, is lower in Japan than in other countries. He stressed that improving digital literacy is a key challenge.