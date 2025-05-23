Yamanote, Other Lines Services Suspended at Rush Hour; 190,000 People Affected
11:54 JST, May 23, 2025
Services on the JR Yamanote Line were suspended for restoration of the overhead lines on both the inner and outer loops from the first trains on Friday morning.
According to East Japan Railway Co., parts of the pantographs on 20 trains were found to be deformed during inspections.
Services on the inner loop resumed at 7:08 a.m., while the outer loop saw a resumption of services at around 8:26 a.m.
Services were also suspended on the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line between Shinagawa and Higashi-Jujo from the first train of the day.
The malfunction hit the commuter rush hour, affecting approximately 197,000 people.
