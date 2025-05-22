Rainy Season Begins in Okinawa Pref. around Thursday, Japan Meteorological Agency Says
17:39 JST, May 22, 2025
Rainy season officially began in Okinawa Prefecture around Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
It is 12 days later than an average year, and a day later than last year, the agency said.
