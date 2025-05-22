Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Rainy Season Begins in Okinawa Pref. around Thursday, Japan Meteorological Agency Says

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Japan News

17:39 JST, May 22, 2025

Rainy season officially began in Okinawa Prefecture around Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It is 12 days later than an average year, and a day later than last year, the agency said.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING