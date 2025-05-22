2025 Expo Osaka: Yoshimura Asks Japan Expo Association to Consider Keeping Restaurants, Shops Open until Just before 10 P.M.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo site in Konohana Ward, Osaka

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura has asked the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition to consider keeping restaurants and shops open until just before 10 p.m., the closing time of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, he said at a press conference Wednesday.

Currently, most restaurants and stores at the expo close around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.

On Saturday, Yoshimura met with Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions, who proposed extending the closing time of 10 p.m. by one hour so visitors could enjoy the expo at night. On the other hand, the Japan expo association pointed out it would be difficult to extend the closing time in terms of securing transportation for staff to go home.

Yoshimura expressed understanding of the association’s position, but noted, “It is also true that many people want to enjoy the nightlife.”