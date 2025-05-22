Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun Joins CAI to Combat Fake Information Online; Members of Intl Group Include Media, Camera Makers, Tech Firms

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Yomiuri Shimbun’s Tokyo head office building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun has joined the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), an international organization that develops tools to improve media transparency, to help combat fake information found online, the company announced Tuesday.

The CAI has promoted the use of technology for data provenance for such online content as images and video clips.

The CAI intends to accelerate the adoption of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), a technical standard which is being developed by companies, including Microsoft Corp. and Adobe Inc.

Media companies, camera makers, tech companies and other entities worldwide are members of the CAI and are taking various measures against the falsification of images and videos.

The Yomiuri Shimbun has been making efforts for the implementation of the Originator Profile, which is a technology used to confirm the authenticity of posts found online.

If both technologies are used, measures to combat fake information will be strengthened and digital spaces will become safer.