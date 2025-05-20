Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
18:57 JST, May 20, 2025
Tokyo experienced its first day of the year with temperatures rising above 30 C on Tuesday.
As a high-pressure system covered the Japanese archipelago, temperatures soared in many places across the nation from the morning.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temperature reached 33.5 C in Hachioji, Tokyo, and other parts of Tokyo also experienced temperatures above 30 C.
Temperatures above 30 C were also observed in other parts of the country, including Toyooka in Hyogo Prefecture and Tottori. In Otsuki, Yamanashi Prefecture, the temperature reached 34 C at 2:05 p.m.
In central Tokyo, the temperature rose to 31.1 C in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. In the Ginza district of Chuo Ward, Tokyo, many women walked on the streets with parasols.
A 57-year-old part-time worker in the ward said, “It’s clammy and hot. I want to finish my errands as soon as possible and go home before the temperature rises further.”
