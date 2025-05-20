Man Falls to Death from Osaka Building, Killing Cyclist Below; May Have Plunged to Death Based on Past Behavior

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators examine the area near where a man is believed to have fallen in Kita Ward, Osaka, on Monday.

OSAKA — A 70-year-old man is believed to have fallen from a building, fatally colliding with a male bicyclist on the street on Monday in Kita Ward, Osaka.

A passerby made an emergency call at around 11:25 a.m. saying that a man had fallen and hit a bicyclist on the street in front of a 44-story condominium. An emergency team rushed to the scene and found the two men lying on the ground. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to an Osaka prefectural police announcement, the man believed to have fallen was living on the 43rd floor of the building, while the bicyclist was identified as a 59-year-old man from Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture. A security camera nearby captured footage showing the man falling and colliding with the bicyclist.

The man believed to have fallen was not wearing shoes. The police suspect he plunged to his death based on his past behavior.