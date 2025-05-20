Man Falls to Death from Osaka Building, Killing Cyclist Below; May Have Plunged to Death Based on Past Behavior
12:21 JST, May 20, 2025
OSAKA — A 70-year-old man is believed to have fallen from a building, fatally colliding with a male bicyclist on the street on Monday in Kita Ward, Osaka.
A passerby made an emergency call at around 11:25 a.m. saying that a man had fallen and hit a bicyclist on the street in front of a 44-story condominium. An emergency team rushed to the scene and found the two men lying on the ground. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to an Osaka prefectural police announcement, the man believed to have fallen was living on the 43rd floor of the building, while the bicyclist was identified as a 59-year-old man from Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture. A security camera nearby captured footage showing the man falling and colliding with the bicyclist.
The man believed to have fallen was not wearing shoes. The police suspect he plunged to his death based on his past behavior.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
-
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving after Rear-ending Bus in Yokosuka
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Visitor Surge Expected in Latter Half as Increased Ticket Sales Not Leading to More Attendance Yet
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group