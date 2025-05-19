4 Injured at Sapporo Restaurant; Passersby Call 119, Report ‘Sound of Explosion’
15:52 JST, May 19, 2025
SAPPORO — Several calls were made to emergency services reporting the sound of an explosion at a building in the Susukino district of Sapporo at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
According to the Sapporo fire department, the windows of a barbecue mutton restaurant on the second floor of the building were found shattered, and four people in their 20s to 40s were found injured at the scene. All are reportedly conscious.
