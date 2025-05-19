Hot word :

4 Injured at Sapporo Restaurant; Passersby Call 119, Report ‘Sound of Explosion’

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Firefighters investigate a restaurant where four people were injured in Sapporo on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:52 JST, May 19, 2025

SAPPORO — Several calls were made to emergency services reporting the sound of an explosion at a building in the Susukino district of Sapporo at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Sapporo fire department, the windows of a barbecue mutton restaurant on the second floor of the building were found shattered, and four people in their 20s to 40s were found injured at the scene. All are reportedly conscious.

