Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Summer Spirit in Asakusa; Participants Celebrate Sanja Matsuri Festival in Asakusa

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:37 JST, May 19, 2025

People clad in hanten coats cry out “Oisa” and “Soiya” as they carry a mikoshi portable shrine in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday, the final day of the three-day Sanja Matsuri festival. Carrying mikoshi out of Asakusa Shrine, an important phase of the festival, is performed three times with a different mikoshi each time. The mikoshi was carried through the shrine’s torii gate at around 7 a.m. on the day and raised high in front of the main hall of adjacent Sensoji temple before being parading through the neighborhood. The festival is known as a symbol of early summer in Japan.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING