Summer Spirit in Asakusa; Participants Celebrate Sanja Matsuri Festival in Asakusa
13:37 JST, May 19, 2025
People clad in hanten coats cry out “Oisa” and “Soiya” as they carry a mikoshi portable shrine in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday, the final day of the three-day Sanja Matsuri festival. Carrying mikoshi out of Asakusa Shrine, an important phase of the festival, is performed three times with a different mikoshi each time. The mikoshi was carried through the shrine’s torii gate at around 7 a.m. on the day and raised high in front of the main hall of adjacent Sensoji temple before being parading through the neighborhood. The festival is known as a symbol of early summer in Japan.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
-
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving after Rear-ending Bus in Yokosuka
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Visitor Surge Expected in Latter Half as Increased Ticket Sales Not Leading to More Attendance Yet
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group