2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Expo Mascot Toys Donated to Baltic Pavilion After Theft; Donated Items Put on Display Near Pavilion Entrance

Donated Myaku-Myaku stuffed toys are seen on display near the entrance of the Baltic Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Saturday.

16:19 JST, May 18, 2025

OSAKA — Stuffed toys of Myaku-Myaku, the official character of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, and other items have been donated to the Baltic Pavilion from visitors since the theft of the character toy from near the entrance of the Latvia-Lithuania joint pavilion.

Lithuanian Ambassador to Japan Aurelijus Zykas posted on X on Friday that the plush toy had suddenly disappeared.

Thirteen items, including Myaku-Myaku plush toys, were donated as of 8 p.m. Saturday. Zykas posted a message on X, saying, “Myaku-Myakus are arriving at the Baltic Pavilion. I sincerely thank all the people in Japan who have shown their goodwill.”

According to the pavilion, a staff member noticed the stuffed toy had disappeared at around noon Tuesday. Security camera footage showed two visitors moving around the pavilion after one put the stuffed toy into a bag.

After Zykas posted the footage on X on Friday, visitors begun bringing stuffed toys to the pavilion. The donations have been put on display near where the original toy was stolen.

On Saturday, a 47-year-old company employee from Nara City donated a Myaku-Myaku plush toy.

“I didn’t want the people at the Baltic Pavilion, who came all the way to Japan, to finish their experience at the expo with a bad memory,” he said. “I hope good will spreads.”

