A Chinese Man Arrested in Connection with Hit-and-Run in Misato, Saitama Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Police officers inspect the site near where a car ran into a line of elementary school students in Misato, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:52 JST, May 18, 2025

SAITAMA — Saitama prefectural police arrested a man on Sunday after four elementary school students were injured in Wednesday’s hit-and-run in Misato, Saitama Prefecture. According to police, he turned himself in to the Yoshikawa Police Station in Sunday’s morning.

The police said the man is a 42-year-old Chinese national. He allegedly ran into a line of elementary schoolers at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday while driving a car. He left the scene despite leaving four boys with injuries

