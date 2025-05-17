3 Taken to Hospital in Suspected Gas Leak at Osaka Prefecture Refinery; One Victim Suffers Cardiopulmonary Arrest While Another is in Critical Condition
15:24 JST, May 17, 2025
SAKAI, Osaka — One man suffered cardiopulmonary arrest and another was unconscious and in critical condition at an oil refinery in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday following a suspected gas leak, according to the local fire department.
The department received an emergency call at around 10 a.m. from Eneos Corp.’s refinery in the city, during which the two workers were said to have collapsed after inhaling gas. The gas could have been hydrogen sulfide, the caller added.
Three people were taken to the hospital, including the cardiopulmonary arrest sufferer, who is in his 60s, and the man in critical condition, who is in his 40s, according to the department.
