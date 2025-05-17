2025 Expo Osaka: Myaku-Myaku Character Mascot Toy Filched from Baltic Pavilion

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A stuffed toy of Myaku-Myaku, the official character of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, that was on display at the Baltic Pavilion was stolen, the pavilion announced. The stuffed toy was placed near the entrance of the Latvia-Lithuania joint pavilion.

“Sadly, Myaku-Myaku, who was working so hard, has suddenly disappeared,” Lithuanian ambassador Aurelijus Zykas posted on X on Friday.

According to the pavilion, a staff member noticed the stuffed toy had disappeared at around noon on Tuesday. Security camera footage showed two visitors leaving the pavilion after one put the stuffed toy into a bag.

The pavilion reported the incident to the Osaka Prefectural police but did not file a criminal complaint so the situation would not tun into a big issue.

Zykas also posted the footage on X. He commented that he was deeply disappointed as he believes Japan is the safest country in the world. Zykas also said he would like to create an environment where visitors can enjoy the Expo without concerns.