2025 Expo Osaka: Myaku-Myaku Character Mascot Toy Filched from Baltic Pavilion
12:43 JST, May 17, 2025
A stuffed toy of Myaku-Myaku, the official character of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, that was on display at the Baltic Pavilion was stolen, the pavilion announced. The stuffed toy was placed near the entrance of the Latvia-Lithuania joint pavilion.
“Sadly, Myaku-Myaku, who was working so hard, has suddenly disappeared,” Lithuanian ambassador Aurelijus Zykas posted on X on Friday.
According to the pavilion, a staff member noticed the stuffed toy had disappeared at around noon on Tuesday. Security camera footage showed two visitors leaving the pavilion after one put the stuffed toy into a bag.
The pavilion reported the incident to the Osaka Prefectural police but did not file a criminal complaint so the situation would not tun into a big issue.
Zykas also posted the footage on X. He commented that he was deeply disappointed as he believes Japan is the safest country in the world. Zykas also said he would like to create an environment where visitors can enjoy the Expo without concerns.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
-
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving after Rear-ending Bus in Yokosuka
-
Japan’s Washi Paper Used to Mend Historical Documents at U.S. National Archives, Overseas Museums
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
-
Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group