Cab Salvaged from Sinkhole in Saitama Pref.; Backfilling Work to Begin

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A cab of a truck is seen before it is transported in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday morning.

SAITAMA — A truck cab that had been left inside a sewer pipe 10 meters underground was brought above ground on Friday morning in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture.

The truck fell into a sinkhole in January.

The driver’s body was discovered earlier this month and subsequently recovered.

The Saitama prefectural government, which manages the road, will remove the remaining pieces of concrete from the sewer pipe and backfill the area to make the surrounding roads accessible by the end of this fiscal year.