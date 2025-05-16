Rainy Season Starts in Southern Kyushu; Rain Expected to Continue
11:34 JST, May 16, 2025&
The rainy season appears to have started in the southern part of the Kyushu region, the Kagoshima regional meteorological observatory said on Friday, marking the first part of the country to see the start of the season this year.
Southern Kyushu is seeing cloudy and rainy weather due to the influence of a front, which along with humid air is expected to cause many cloudy and rainy days over the next week.
