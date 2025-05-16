Body Found on Train Roof in Niigata Pref.; Believed to Be Man in 40s

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Niigata prefectural police headquarters

An unidentified body was found on the roof of a train at JR Tokamachi Station in Tokamachi, Niigata Prefecture, on Thursday, police said.

The body is believed to be that of a man in his 40s, about 175 centimeters tall and of medium build, according to the Niigata prefectural police, who said blood was found coming from around his head.

According to East Japan Railway Co., the train was on the Iiyama Line traveling from Nagano.