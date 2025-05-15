2025 Expo Osaka: Swedish King Visits Ukraine Pavilion ; Appeals for Solidarity
12:16 JST, May 15, 2025
King Carl Gustaf of Sweden visited the Ukraine Pavilion after attending the National Day ceremony at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Wednesday. The royal visit symbolized goodwill and friendship, and appealed for solidarity with Ukraine, which is suffering from Russian aggression.
The king spent about ten minutes with the staff of the Ukrainian Pavilion, who welcomed him and guided him through the exhibition on the themes of war and democratic values.
Last year, in response to the threat from Russia, Sweden changed its policy of neutrality and nonalignment, which the nation had followed for about 200 years, and joined NATO.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Estimated Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Nagano Pref. ; No Tsunami Warning Issued (UPDATE 2)
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
-
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving after Rear-ending Bus in Yokosuka
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group