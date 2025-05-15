2025 Expo Osaka: Swedish King Visits Ukraine Pavilion ; Appeals for Solidarity

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Swedish King Carl Gustaf, center, visits the Ukrainian Pavilion in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Wednesday.

King Carl Gustaf of Sweden visited the Ukraine Pavilion after attending the National Day ceremony at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Wednesday. The royal visit symbolized goodwill and friendship, and appealed for solidarity with Ukraine, which is suffering from Russian aggression.

The king spent about ten minutes with the staff of the Ukrainian Pavilion, who welcomed him and guided him through the exhibition on the themes of war and democratic values.

Last year, in response to the threat from Russia, Sweden changed its policy of neutrality and nonalignment, which the nation had followed for about 200 years, and joined NATO.