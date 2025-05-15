Mayor of Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Pref., Wants to Charge for Rescue Operations on Mt. Fuji during Off-Season
11:51 JST, May 15, 2025
FUJIYOSHIDA, Yamanashi — The mayor of Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture, said he wants to charge for the cost of rescue operations on Mt. Fuji during the off-season.
Mayor Shigeru Horiuchi said at a press conference on Tuesday that he plans to request the prefecture and other authorities to introduce a system requiring those who were rescued to bear the relevant costs.
Behind his remarks is the fact that risky climbing practices and inadequate preparation for climbing have led to frequent rescues. The proposal is likely to spark debate about its pros and cons.
Last month, a Chinese male university student was rescued twice within several days on Mt Fuji. He reportedly returned to the mountain after he was rescued the first time to look for his mobile phone and other belongings.
Speaking of the situation, Hidetada Sudo, the mayor of Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture, said on May 9 that rescue costs should be borne by those who were rescued. The mountain straddles the boundary of Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures.
Horiuchi agreed with Sudo by saying, “Rescuers risk their lives in mountain rescues. There have been cases in which people casually made rescue requests via smartphone as if they were calling for a taxi.”
Horiuchi said charging for the cost would serve as a warning against people climbing the mountain in winter, which is dangerous.
The high costs for mountain rescue operations have been questioned. A disaster prevention helicopter can cost about ¥400,000 to ¥500,000 per hour to run in Shizuoka Prefecture.
“The issue of costs is open to discussion,” Shizuoka Gov. Yasutomo Suzuki said at a press conference on Tuesday. “It would be better for the central government to review and study them.”
