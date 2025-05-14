Govt Survey: Half of Respondents Trusted Online False Info; Communications Minister Pushes for Internet Literacy
16:54 JST, May 14, 2025
A government survey of internet use has found that among those who had encountered misinformation or disinformation online, nearly half had trusted such information and about a quarter had disseminated it further in some way.
The survey was conducted online in March and April by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, targeting 2,820 men and women aged 15 and older.
The survey presented 15 examples of misinformation or disinformation that had spread in Japan in the past and asked users who had heard or seen them whether they thought the information was true.
A total of 47.7% of respondents answered that they thought the information was “true” or “probably true.” Furthermore, 25.5% answered that they had spread the information by telling their families or posting it on social media.
As for the reasons for sharing such information, 27.1% of respondents said, “The content was surprising,” 22.7% said, “It was a hot topic and I wanted to join in,” and 7.4% responded, “To increase the number of followers [on my social media account].”
The most common way of becoming aware that such information was false among respondents was through “television and newspapers” at 39.6%.
“The importance of improving literacy [on the internet] has been highlighted,” Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiichiro Murakami said at a press conference on Tuesday. He also indicated plans to promote awareness of the appropriate use of social media.
