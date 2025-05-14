Emergency Call Reporting “Something like an Airplane Crashed” in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture; Possibly Self-Defense Forces Aircraft (UPDATE 1)
16:28 JST, May 14, 2025
An emergency call was received by the Aichi Prefecture Fire Department at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, reporting that “something like an airplane crashed into the Iruka Pond in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, and there was a loud noise.”
It is believed to be a Self-Defense Forces aircraft.
