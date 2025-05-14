Body Identified as Truck Driver in Road Collapse near Tokyo
14:10 JST, May 14, 2025
Saitama (Jiji Press)—The body of the person found inside the cab of a truck that fell into a sinkhole created in the collapse of a road in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in January has been identified as that of the 74-year-old driver of the truck, prefectural police said Wednesday.
The body was found on May 2 after the truck fell into the sinkhole created at the center of an intersection in the city of Yachimata on Jan. 28. The road collapse is believed to have been caused by the rupture of a sewage pipe beneath the road.
