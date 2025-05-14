VR Tour of Kyoto Imperial Palace, Other Imperial Family-Related Facilities Launches on Imperial Household Agency Website
13:59 JST, May 14, 2025
The Imperial Household Agency has launched virtual reality tours on its official website starting Wednesday, providing 360 degree panoramic views of Imperial family-related facilities such as the Kyoto Imperial Palace in Kyoto.
The aim is to allow the public to more intimately experience the culture and history of the Imperial Family. The VR tours feature four locations: the Kyoto Imperial Palace, Katsura Imperial Villa in Nishikyo Ward, Kyoto Sento Imperial Palace in Kamigyo Ward and Shugakuin Imperial Villa in Sakyo Ward.
In the Kyoto Imperial Palace VR tour, viewers can navigate the interiors of significant buildings like the Shishinden hall and Seiryoden, historically the emperor’s daily residence, while appreciating painted screen panels and other details. Notably, the tour will also offer a virtual experience of normally off-limits areas, including the Otsunegoten, built as the emperor’s living quarters.
The VR tours are available in both Japanese and English. The Imperial Household Agency is also offering a VR tour of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, from February.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Estimated Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Nagano Pref. ; No Tsunami Warning Issued (UPDATE 2)
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving after Rear-ending Bus in Yokosuka
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group
- U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets