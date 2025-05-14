VR Tour of Kyoto Imperial Palace, Other Imperial Family-Related Facilities Launches on Imperial Household Agency Website

Courtesy of Imperial Household Agency

The interior of the Kyoto Imperial Palace’s Otsunegoten, as seen in the VR tour

The Imperial Household Agency has launched virtual reality tours on its official website starting Wednesday, providing 360 degree panoramic views of Imperial family-related facilities such as the Kyoto Imperial Palace in Kyoto.

The aim is to allow the public to more intimately experience the culture and history of the Imperial Family. The VR tours feature four locations: the Kyoto Imperial Palace, Katsura Imperial Villa in Nishikyo Ward, Kyoto Sento Imperial Palace in Kamigyo Ward and Shugakuin Imperial Villa in Sakyo Ward.

In the Kyoto Imperial Palace VR tour, viewers can navigate the interiors of significant buildings like the Shishinden hall and Seiryoden, historically the emperor’s daily residence, while appreciating painted screen panels and other details. Notably, the tour will also offer a virtual experience of normally off-limits areas, including the Otsunegoten, built as the emperor’s living quarters.

The VR tours are available in both Japanese and English. The Imperial Household Agency is also offering a VR tour of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, from February.