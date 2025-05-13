Home>Society>General News

Aeon to Sell 100% California Rice from June 6, Offering Consumers Cheaper Alternative

Karoyaka, a U.S. rice variety to be sold by Aeon Co., is seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

20:48 JST, May 13, 2025

Aeon Co. announced Tuesday it will begin selling bags of rice containing only U.S.-produced rice on June 6.

As the price of rice continues to rise, Aeon, which has been selling bags mixing domestic and U.S.-made rice, aims to sell the rice cheaper than Japanese rice and broaden consumer choice.

The variety is Calrose, a medium-grain rice produced in California, and the product name will be Karoyaka. Aeon will sell a 4-kilogram bag of the rice for ¥2,894 (tax included) at about 600 stores, mainly in urban areas.

Compared to Japanese short-grain rice, Calrose has a lighter texture and is less sticky when cold, making it suitable for risottos and pilafs.

