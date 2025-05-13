Spring Roses in Full Bloom at Kyu-Furukawa Gardens; Hundreds of Plants Available for Viewing Near 100-Year-Old Mansion
16:59 JST, May 13, 2025
Visitors enjoy fragrant spring roses in full bloom, backgrounded by a more than 100-year-old western-style mansion, at Kyu-Furukawa Gardens in Kita Ward, Tokyo. About 200 roses of 100 varieties are planted in the garden, where the spring rose festival is currently being held. According to Wataru Ono, director of the gardens service center, spring rose flowers tend to be large and bloom together. The festival runs through June 30, as the flowers can be enjoyed for a long period of time.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Estimated Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Nagano Pref. ; No Tsunami Warning Issued (UPDATE 2)
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
Child Sex Crime Victims Oppose Civil Lawsuit Time Limit; Japan’s Revisions of Criminal, Civil Codes Not in Sync
-
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving after Rear-ending Bus in Yokosuka
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030