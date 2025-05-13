Home>Society>General News

Spring Roses in Full Bloom at Kyu-Furukawa Gardens; Hundreds of Plants Available for Viewing Near 100-Year-Old Mansion

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Rosy spring garden

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:59 JST, May 13, 2025

Visitors enjoy fragrant spring roses in full bloom, backgrounded by a more than 100-year-old western-style mansion, at Kyu-Furukawa Gardens in Kita Ward, Tokyo. About 200 roses of 100 varieties are planted in the garden, where the spring rose festival is currently being held. According to Wataru Ono, director of the gardens service center, spring rose flowers tend to be large and bloom together. The festival runs through June 30, as the flowers can be enjoyed for a long period of time.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING