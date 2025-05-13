Spring Roses in Full Bloom at Kyu-Furukawa Gardens; Hundreds of Plants Available for Viewing Near 100-Year-Old Mansion

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rosy spring garden

Visitors enjoy fragrant spring roses in full bloom, backgrounded by a more than 100-year-old western-style mansion, at Kyu-Furukawa Gardens in Kita Ward, Tokyo. About 200 roses of 100 varieties are planted in the garden, where the spring rose festival is currently being held. According to Wataru Ono, director of the gardens service center, spring rose flowers tend to be large and bloom together. The festival runs through June 30, as the flowers can be enjoyed for a long period of time.