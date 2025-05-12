Newborn Kandachime Horses Thriving in Aomori Pref.; Birthing Season to Continue Until June

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Kandachime foal, left, is seen walking in Higashidori, Aomori Prefecture, on Thursday.

HIGASHIDORI, Aomori — Kandachime horses, designated as protected animals by Aomori Prefecture, have entered the birthing season, and newborn foals are thriving in grasslands near Visitor house Shiriyazaki in Higashidori, Aomori Prefecture.

Kandachime are known for their resistance to the cold, and five foals were born from April to May 3, according to the village’s agriculture and livestock division, which is in charge of protecting the horses, adding that the birthing season will continue until June.

On May 8, the five foals were seen eating grass and lying down comfortably.

Since mares are very nervous after giving birth, the division’s staff is asking visitors to watch the horses from outside the pasture fences and to not touch them.