Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:12 JST, May 11, 2025

Services of a Kodama train were disrupted on Sunday after a suspicious object was found onboard.

A passenger on the train, which was bound for Nagoya on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line, found the suspicious object on a seat at around 0:30 p.m. and reported it to a conductor.

The train stopped at Mikawa-Anjo Station in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, and its services were suspended.

According to Aichi prefectural police, the object was a plastic bottle containing black liquid.

Central Japan Railway Co. evacuated passengers aboard car No. 11, where the object was found, and the fire brigade removed the object.

Police are working to identify the liquid, which is believed to be non-toxic.

