Odakyu Resumed Train Services of Odawara Line (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:13 JST, May 11, 2025

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Odakyu Electric Railway resumed train services between Shinyurigaoka and Machida stations on the Odawara Line at around 1 p.m. on Sunday. It has suspended after an accident occurred at a crossing between Kakio and Tsurukawa stations at around 11:14 a.m.

