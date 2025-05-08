5,000 Roses Bloom at Saitama Pref. Park in Ina; Festival Serves Alcohol using Locally-Grown Produce
15:02 JST, May 8, 2025
INA, Saitama — A festival at a park with one of the largest collection of roses in Saitama Prefecture is being held in the town of Ina.
Five thousand roses of 400 varieties cover an area of 1.4 hectares at Ina Chosei Shiko Kinen Koen, including the town’s original varieties such as the Ina Rose and Ina Hime.
“They’re colorful and beautiful. They are very comforting,” said a 30-year-old company employee from Sakado in the prefecture who visited the park Monday.
During the festival, craft beer made with locally-produced beets and edible roses from the prefectural town of Fukaya will be available to buy, as well as wine made with locally-grown kyoho grapes. The park will also be illuminated from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 10 and 16.
The park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the festival is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is ¥500. Free entry for people aged 18 or younger. Admission is free to everyone during the park’s illumination hours.
