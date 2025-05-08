Whooping Cough Cases So Far This Year Exceed 10,000; Three Times Total Amount for 2024

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Japan Institute for Health Security, which was established in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, in April

The total number of whooping cough patients this year has exceeded 10,000, the Japan Institute for Health Security (JIHS) announced on Wednesday.

The preliminary number of patients infected with whooping cough, which causes severe and persistent coughing, was 2,176 from April 21-27, up from 1,884 the previous week and a new record for the fifth consecutive week.

There have been 11,921 cases so far this year, about three times the total number in 2024, which was 4,054. Experts say the spread of antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria is one of the reasons for the increase.

Whooping cough is caused by bacteria and mainly spread by droplets from coughing and sneezing. Infants can easily become seriously ill if infected as breathing difficulties and pneumonia can be fatal. The JIHS and other organizations are calling for children to be vaccinated as soon as they turn two months old, when the vaccination can be given.