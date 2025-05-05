Fire Damages Five Buildings in Kinosaki Onsen Resort in Hyogo Pref.; One Employee Hospitalized, 43 Guests Evacuated Safely
12:23 JST, May 5, 2025
A fire broke out at a ryokan inn in a hot spring resort area of Kinosakicho in Hyogo Prefecture on Monday morning.
The fire spread to adjacent souvenir shops and other buildings, damaging a total of five buildings. According to the local fire department, a male employee in his 60s at the ryokan was taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke, but he is conscious.
At the time of the fire, 43 people were staying at the inn, but all were evacuated safely. The ryokan was in the center of the Kinosaki onsen resort, an area lined with inns and shops.
