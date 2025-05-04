Home>Society>General News

Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:23 JST, May 4, 2025

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake with its epicenter in central Tokyo struck the Kanto region at 12:35 p.m. on Sunday.

The intensity of the earthquake measured 2 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in Chiyoda Ward and Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, and other Kanto areas.

No tsunami warning has been issued as a result of the quake.

